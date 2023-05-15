Charlie Baker's son A.J. pleads not guilty to drunk driving charge after weekend arrest

PEABODY - Andrew Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, pleaded not guilty Monday to a drunk driving charge after his arrest over the weekend.

The story was first reported by Cheryl Fiandaca of WBZ-TV's I-Team.

Baker, who is also known as A.J., was pulled over by police around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 95 south in Lynnfield. State Police said Peabody Police stopped Baker's Volkswagen Jetta after they got a call he was driving erratically.

State Police said Baker, 29, of South Boston, told a trooper he had been playing golf in Salem, admitted drinking alcohol and then failed several field sobriety tests.

"Baker missed heel to toe steps with multiple steps, stepped off the line, did not perform the prescribed turn as instructed, and remained unsteady on his feet for the entirety of the test," Trooper Kyle Holmes wrote in the arrest report.

His blood alcohol test was 0.152, according to State Police. The legal limit in Massachusetts is .08.

Baker was arrested and later released on a promise to return to court.

Andrew Baker, also known as A.J., in Peabody District Court, May 15, 2023. CBS Boston

He was arraigned in Peabody District Court Monday morning. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered not to drive. Baker is due back in court June 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

This isn't A.J. Baker's first issue with the law. He was accused of groping a woman on a JetBlue flight in 2018, but never charged in that case.

Charlie Baker was governor of Massachusetts for eight years. He is currently the president of the NCAA.