Charlie Baker's son A.J. reaches agreement to settle drunk driving charge

PEABODY – Andrew "A.J." Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, reached an agreement with prosecutors to settle a drunk driving charge after his arrest earlier this month.

The WBZ-TV I-Team first reported that Baker, 29, was arrested May 13 after police said he was driving erratically in Lynnfield. His blood alcohol test was 0.152, according to Massachusetts State Police. The legal limit in Massachusetts is .08.

During a hearing Tuesday in Peabody District Court, Baker admitted to sufficient facts to warrant a guilty finding, the Essex District Attorney's office said.

Prosecutors agreed to the resolution, with several conditions. Baker will lose his license for 45 days, must participate in an alcohol education program, will pay several hundred dollars in fees, and the case will be continued without a finding for a one-year probationary period.

In Essex County, about 83% of comparable cases involving first-time offenders end with a similar outcome.

"This is, by far, the most common disposition for first-time offenders," DA Paul Tucker said.