3 stores broken into on Charles Street in Boston, suspect arrested

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A Cambridge man was arrested after three stores were broken into Wednesday night on Charles Street in Boston.

Broken windows could be seen in the area of the break-ins.

A broken window at the scene of a break-in on Charles Street in Boston. CBS Boston

Boston Police said 57-year-old James Schaff was arrested after being found nearby.

Schaff is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

No further details are currently available. 

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 8:17 AM EST

