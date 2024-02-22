3 stores broken into on Charles Street in Boston, suspect arrested

Suspect arrested after 3 break-ins on Charles Street in Boston

BOSTON – A Cambridge man was arrested after three stores were broken into Wednesday night on Charles Street in Boston.

Broken windows could be seen in the area of the break-ins.

A broken window at the scene of a break-in on Charles Street in Boston. CBS Boston

Boston Police said 57-year-old James Schaff was arrested after being found nearby.

Schaff is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

No further details are currently available.