3 stores broken into on Charles Street in Boston, suspect arrested
BOSTON – A Cambridge man was arrested after three stores were broken into Wednesday night on Charles Street in Boston.
Broken windows could be seen in the area of the break-ins.
Boston Police said 57-year-old James Schaff was arrested after being found nearby.
Schaff is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
No further details are currently available.
