Video shows suspect breaking glass to get into Beacon Hill gift shop

Video shows man breaking glass to get into Beacon Hill gift shop

Video shows man breaking glass to get into Beacon Hill gift shop

Video shows man breaking glass to get into Beacon Hill gift shop

BOSTON - Surveillance video shows a man breaking into a Beacon Hill gift shop overnight, shortly before police made an arrest in the incident.

The video shared by the Charles Street store with WBZ-TV shows the man sticking his arm though shattered glass as he tries to get the door open. He then uses his shoe to kick out more of the glass, and climbs inside through the small opening.

Boston Police said that officers responding to a report of the break-in saw someone matching the description of the man who broke into the store. They said he tried to walk away as they approached him on Charles Street.

Police eventually caught up and arrested 55-year-old James Schaff, of Boston, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with breaking and entering a building at nighttime.

Boston police are also investigating a series of break-ins at businesses on the same street that happened Sunday night. They haven't said yet if Thursday's break-in is related.