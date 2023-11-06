Kingston man accused of using 3D printer to make ghost guns held for dangerousness hearing

PLYMOUTH - Charles Santos, the Kingston man accused of using a 3D printer to make so-called ghost guns, was ordered held for a dangerousness hearing Monday.

Santos, 34, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court, days after his arrest in an illegal gun investigation in Kingston.

Based on his history, Santos is prohibited from having guns. But police said they found him with a fully operational AR-style rifle, a 3D printer, 3D printed firearms parts and some illegal steroids. Police believe he was in possession of another gun, but they still haven't found it.

Kingston Police said Charles Santos was using a 3D printer to make these weapons. Kingston Police

This comes as the Massachusetts legislature is considering a bill to crack down on ghost guns, because they have no serial number and are untraceable.

Police chiefs say anecdotally they're seeing more of these weapons used in crimes, although data about them is hard to come by.

Santos's court-appointed defense attorney said Monday his client has been clean and sober for 10 years and is supporting his children.

He is not charged with having a 3D printer or even 3D printed gun parts and that's what some lawmakers want to change.

Charles Santos Kingston Police

Santos is charged with having the gun illegally because he doesn't have a license for one. He's being detained pending a dangerousness hearing November 9.

To give you some idea of how common these are, Boston recovered roughly 700 guns in crimes last year and about 100 of them were ghost guns.