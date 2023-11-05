Kingston man allegedly used 3D printer to make guns

KINGSTON – Police in Kingston arrested a man they say was using a 3D printer to make guns.

Charles Santos, 34, was charged with unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of Class E drugs.

Police searched Santos' home and allegedly found a "fully operational AR-style rifle," along with other gun accessories, a 3D printer, 3D printed gun parts, body armor, and steroids.

Santos is expected to be in court on Monday.