Kingston man allegedly used 3D printer to make guns

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

KINGSTON – Police in Kingston arrested a man they say was using a 3D printer to make guns.

Charles Santos, 34, was charged with unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of Class E drugs.

Police said a man was using a 3D printer to make guns in Kingston. Kingston Police

Police searched Santos' home and allegedly found a "fully operational AR-style rifle," along with other gun accessories, a 3D printer, 3D printed gun parts, body armor, and steroids.

Santos is expected to be in court on Monday.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 9:44 PM EST

