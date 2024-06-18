Watch CBS News
Tom Brady, Pedro Martinez among Boston sports legends celebrating Celtics championship

By Riley Rourke

Celtics beat Mavericks 106-88 for record breaking 18th NBA title
Celtics beat Mavericks 106-88 for record breaking 18th NBA title 01:40

BOSTON - The Celtics have won their 18th NBA Final championship, and Boston sports legends are celebrating.

Sports legends congratulate Celtics

Legendary former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulated the Celtics with a tweet after the win, saying, "Another one in Boston," followed by a shamrock emoji.

The retired football legend led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins.

Red Sox Hall of Famer and 2004 World Series champion Pedro Martinez also took the time to say something for the team.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson even poked fun at the Celtics for winning the 18th title in franchise history -- putting Boston one ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the most all-time.

Boston sports celebrates

All of Boston took the time to celebrate the win, including the Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots. 

A historic win for all of Boston!

The Patriots, six-time Superbowl winners, relished in the Celtics win.

Politicians celebrating Boston win

President Joe Biden congratulated the Celtics, calling the team "a true legacy of excellence." 

Former President Barack Obama emphasized the huge achievement, saying, "18 titles is no easy feat - well deserved." 

