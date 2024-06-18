Tom Brady, Pedro Martinez among Boston sports legends celebrating Celtics championship

BOSTON - The Celtics have won their 18th NBA Final championship, and Boston sports legends are celebrating.

Sports legends congratulate Celtics

Legendary former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulated the Celtics with a tweet after the win, saying, "Another one in Boston," followed by a shamrock emoji.

The retired football legend led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins.

Another one in Boston ☘️ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 18, 2024

Red Sox Hall of Famer and 2004 World Series champion Pedro Martinez also took the time to say something for the team.

The unselfishness and humbleness of this team is an example for anyone that plays any sport! So proud of you @celtics congrats to everyone from top to bottom! Congrats Al!! #humblydone #nbafinals #celtics #platanopower #banner18 #🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴 https://t.co/M41lNOaFkQ — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 18, 2024

Lakers legend Magic Johnson even poked fun at the Celtics for winning the 18th title in franchise history -- putting Boston one ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the most all-time.

I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now 🙄 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2024

Boston sports celebrates

All of Boston took the time to celebrate the win, including the Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots.

A historic win for all of Boston!

The most titles in NBA history! 🏆



Congrats on Banner 18, @celtics! pic.twitter.com/XWSYwtXBfX — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2024

The Patriots, six-time Superbowl winners, relished in the Celtics win.

Politicians celebrating Boston win

President Joe Biden congratulated the Celtics, calling the team "a true legacy of excellence."

Congrats @celtics, the 2023-2024 NBA Champions and now the all-time NBA leader with 18 titles.



A true legacy of excellence. https://t.co/WLts3VNeAT — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2024

Former President Barack Obama emphasized the huge achievement, saying, "18 titles is no easy feat - well deserved."

Congrats to the new champs, the Boston @Celtics! 18 titles is no easy feat – well deserved. https://t.co/oJAF3pyKIo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2024