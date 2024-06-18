President Biden, Barack Obama among politicians to congratulate Celtics on 18th title

Young Celtics fans discuss experiencing their first NBA Final win for team

Young Celtics fans discuss experiencing their first NBA Final win for team

Young Celtics fans discuss experiencing their first NBA Final win for team

BOSTON – Politicians from Massachusetts to the White House and beyond congratulated the Celtics Monday night after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA championship.

Boston cruised to a 106-88 win at TD Garden, finishing off the Mavs in five games. Jaylen Brown was voted the winner of the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Value Player award after the game.

On social media, President Joe Biden praised the Celtics for "A true legacy of excellence."

Congrats @celtics, the 2023-2024 NBA Champions and now the all-time NBA leader with 18 titles.



A true legacy of excellence. https://t.co/WLts3VNeAT — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2024

Former president Barack Obama weighed in as well.

"Congrats to the new champs, the Boston Celtics! 18 titles is no easy feat – well deserved," Obama said.

Locally, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was among the politicians to share their congratulations on a record-setting win.

"Woo-hoo Celtics! Congratulations on your record-breaking 18th NBA championship! Boston is truly the city of champions," Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

A host of Boston sports legends took to social media after the game, including Tom Brady and Pedro Martinez.

The City of Boston will honor the Celtics in the coming days. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials are meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss parade plans.

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca told WBZ-TV after the game he "heard Friday," but added that nothing has been decided.

"I've heard Friday. But the mayor has to decide that, that's not for me to decide. We'll show up whenever the mayor says it'll be," Pagliuca said.