Celtics are the betting favorites to repeat as NBA champs in 2025

BOSTON -- The confetti has barely settled inside TD Garden after the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA title on Monday night. They haven't even held a parade to celebrate the franchise's 18th championship.

But in Boston, it's never too early to start thinking about the next championship, and the Celtics are the favorites to win another title in 2024-25.

And why not? Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have finally gotten over the hump, and the floodgates could be opening for Boston' dynamic young duo. The rest of the core will be back next season, so the Celtics and Boston fans have to like their odds to repeat.

So does does at least one gambling site. The Celtics are the betting favorites to win another title in 2024-25, according to Betonline.ag.

The Celtics sit atop their favorites to win next season's championship, checking in at 3-to-1 odds. The Denver Nuggets are second with 7-to-1 odds, followed by the Dallas Mavericks -- whom the Celtics beat in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals -- at 8-to-1.

Here's the full list of 2024-25 NBA Championship odds via Betonline.ag:

Boston Celtics 3/1

Denver Nuggets 7/1

Dallas Mavericks 8/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 9/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 9/1

Milwaukee Bucks 10/1

Philadelphia 76ers 14/1

New York Knicks 16/1

Los Angeles Lakers 25/1

Phoenix Suns 25/1

Golden State Warriors 28/1

Los Angeles Clippers 28/1

Memphis Grizzlies 33/1

Miami Heat 33/1

Cleveland Cavaliers 40/1

Indiana Pacers 50/1

New Orleans Pelicans 60/1

Sacramento Kings 66/1

Orlando Magic 80/1

Atlanta Hawks 100/1

San Antonio Spurs 100/1

Houston Rockets 200/1

Chicago Bulls 250/1

Utah Jazz 300/1

Brooklyn Nets 500/1

Charlotte Hornets 500/1

Detroit Pistons 500/1

Portland Trail Blazers 500/1

Toronto Raptors 500/1

Washington Wizards 500/1

A Celtics repeat would break a recent trend in the NBA, with six different champions over the last six years. The Golden State Warriors were the last to repeat as champs, winning back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18.