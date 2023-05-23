Celtics' Jayson Tatum develops special bond with 10-year-old with cancer

BOSTON - Positive and upbeat, Xavier Goncalves knows how to take life's challenges and make the most of them. "I knew kids got cancer, but I didn't know how tough it was and how it affects people's lives," Goncalves said.

The 10-year-old die-hard Celtics fan was diagnosed with eye cancer last year.

"I was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer in my eye. It was tough, at first, having to get the news, but it was more tough to start chemo and radiation," he said.

But he's not fighting this battle alone. Word of his illness caught the attention of Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who made Xavier part of the team. Tatum gave Xavier access to the locker room, gear and even gave him his Game 7 ball vs the Sixers.

Xavier Goncalves, whose cancer is in remission, holds the ball Jayson Tatum gave him from Game 7 versus the Sixers. WBZ News

"I was just surprised he was able to trust me to take this and take care of it. These are sneakers he gave me at the first game that I went to that I met him at, and when he came here, he signed both sneakers," he smiled. He barely wears the treasured sneakers and keeps them in a special case. Xavier even has his own Celtics photo album.

Xavier's bond with Tatum started at Christopher's Haven in Boston. The nonprofit took him to a Celtics game to meet the star, and their friendship has grown ever since. Xavier says Tatum has played a critical role as he goes through this difficult time dealing with chemo and radiation.

"With the treatments, being able to meet Jayson helped me a lot because I was able to take my mind off the treatments and off of what was happening," he said.

And while the Celtics are down three games and facing elimination in the conference finals, Xavier has confidence and a few critiques for his favorite team.

"We really are in trouble. It's tough. I feel like defense that we've been putting on - we haven't been ... not too good. On offense, I wouldn't say we are terrible, but we do have to drive to the paint a little bit more," he said. Spoken like a true Boston fan.

Xavier's cancer is now in remission, and he's very grateful to the doctors, staff and the team that took him in. "It inspires me to be a good person. When you are good, you don't have expect stuff back, but when you are a good person, people are good and nice to you."