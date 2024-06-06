Celtics honor Bill Walton with moment of silence, special shirts ahead of Game 1 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- The Celtics finally got a chance to honor the late Bill Walton ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Celtics great died on Memorial Day at the age of 71, while Boston was on the road in Indiana.

Walton, who was the Sixth Man when the Celtics won an NBA Championship in 1986, was honored with a moment of silence at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that evening. The Celtics hadn't played since his passing, so they gave Walton a wonderful sendoff ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals before taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

Walton's family was in attendance at TD Garden, as the Celtics played a tribute video and held a moment of silence for the Hall of Famer ahead of Thursday night's National Anthem. Celtics players took the floor in special Walton-themed warmup shirts during their pre-game shoot.

A moment of silence and video tribute for the late Bill Walton; a perfect National Anthem, booing of Kyrie; and cheers for the @celtics



And now we’re ready for G1 of the #NBAFinals here @tdgarden - @wbz pic.twitter.com/Wx2deTBlZN — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 7, 2024

The Celtics come out in the Bill Walton tribute shooting shirts 💚 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/eYSekXvIxL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 7, 2024

Players will also have a black band with "WALTON" on the shoulder of their jerseys throughout the NBA Finals. The Celtics coaching staff will wear special tie-died Walton lapel pins throughout the series, which were also given out to fans as they entered TD Garden on Thursday.

Celtics giving out Bill Walton pins tonight pic.twitter.com/PdnMx3Ah2b — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 6, 2024

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reflected on Walton's career and impact on basketball ahead of the game, and said he grew close with the NBA legend as Walton accompanied him on a number of trips overseas to help spread the NBA's popularity. He called Walton an incredible ambassador of the game of basketball, and applauded his ability to relate to all generations of players and fans.

"I can't think of a better ambassador for the NBA than Bill," said Silver. "Right up to this past season, he was working and doing an alternate telecast for us. Bill couldn't stop complimenting the current players, and saw the staggering ability of these guys. Every generation grew to know him, and he will truly be missed. It's a sad moment in the league."