Add Glenn Robinson III to list of players Celtics have worked out this offseason

BOSTON -- Brad Stevens has been taking a look at a number of players as he looks to fill out the bottom of the Celtics roster. You can add Glenn Robinson III to that growing list.

The Celtics recently hosted Robinson for a workout, according to Ian Begley of SNYtv. It was reported Wednesday that Boston would also be taking a look at veteran forward TJ Warren and Lamar Stevenson in the near future.

Robinson, 29, has worn a lot of different laundry during his seven seasons in the NBA. He's played for Minnesota, Philadelphia, Indiana, Detroit, Golden State, Philly again, and Sacramento since being drafted in the second round in 2014. The swingman hasn't played professionally since being waived by the a Kings in February of 2021, but he's looking to get back into the NBA this season.

Last week, Robinson held a private workout with the Warriors, whom he played 48 games for during 2019-20 season before being dealt to Philadelphia.

Robinson has averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over his 304 NBA games, coming off the bench in 199 of those contests. He's an accomplished 3-point shooter, hitting 37.3 percent of his attempts from downtown, and has hit 45.7 percent of his shots from the floor for his career. He also won the NBA's Dunk Contest in 2017 while he was a member of the Pacers.

The Celtics have at least two open roster spots at the moment, with 11 players signed to fully guaranteed deals and Dalano Banton and Luke Kornet on partially guaranteed contracts. Stevens has some flexibility as he builds out the bottom of the roster, and is taking a look at any swingman available at the moment.