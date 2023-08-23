Celtics reportedly set to meet with free agents TJ Warren, Lamar Stevens

BOSTON -- The Celtics are meeting with a pair of free agent forwards as Brad Stevens looks to fill out the team's final roster spots.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are meeting with TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week, with both set to work out for the team. Boston has two vacant spots on its roster after waiving Justin Champagnie earlier this offseason.

Warren, 29, has been in the NBA the last nine years, playing for the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and Brooklyn Nets. He played 42 games last season with the Nets and Suns (he was sent to Phoenix in the Kevin Durant trade) and averaged 7.5 points off 48.9 percent shooting. His best season came with the Pacers in 2019-20, when Warren averaged a career-best 19.8 points off 40 percent shooting and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Warren -- who was the 14th overall pick back in 2014 -- really broke out during the 2020 NBA bubble in Orlando, when he averaged 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over 10 games. That included a career-high 53-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

But a foot injury derailed his next two seasons, as Warren played just four games in 2020-21 and missed the entire 2021-22 season.

Stevens is a free agent after he was acquired and waived by the Spurs in a three-team trade that sent Max Strus to Cleveland. He signed with the Cavs in 2020 after going undrafted out of Penn State, and has established himself as a solid defensive forward over the last three seasons. Last year with the Cavs, the 28-year old Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while knocking down 44.8 percent of his attempts from the floor.