Boston Celtics 2024 NBA championship celebration in photos

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are NBA champions once again, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company winning the franchise's 18th title. Boston finished off the Dallas Mavericks with a near blowout win in Game 5 on Monday night, leading to quite the celebration at TD Garden.
With the victory in hand in the final minutes, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla started to sub out his stars, and they all received huge ovations from the sell-out crowd at the Garden. Once the clock hit zero, the party really began for the Celtics and their fans.
Here's a look at all those moments as captured by photographers inside the TD Garden.
Celtics spend time with the Larry O'Brien trophy after winning 2024 NBA Finals
Winning a championship means players get to put their fingerprints all over the Larry O'Brien trophy, and the Celtics lined up to do just that after Adam Silver presented them with the hardware.
As soon as the clock hit zero, a sea of green and white confetti started falling from the rafters -- where the 2024 championship banner will soon hang. It led to many picturesque moments inside of TD Garden.
Cigars and champagne celebration in the Celtics locker room
The cleaning bill inside the Celtics locker room is going to be astronomical after Monday night's celebration.
Jaylen Brown even brought a championship belt to the celebration.
Derrick White didn't let a broken tooth ruin the fun
White had his face smashed on the floor while going for a loose ball, leading to a bloody mouth and broken tooth for the Celtics guard. It was worth it for the guard, who said he's lose all his teeth for a title.
Matthew Geagan is a sports producer for CBS Boston. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for nearly 20 years. He moved over to the web in 2012 and has covered all the highs (and a few lows) in Boston sports.