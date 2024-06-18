Boston Celtics 2024 NBA championship celebration in photos

Cedric Maxwell celebrates Celtics' NBA championship -- and sends message to the Lakers

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are NBA champions once again, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company winning the franchise's 18th title. Boston finished off the Dallas Mavericks with a near blowout win in Game 5 on Monday night, leading to quite the celebration at TD Garden.

With the victory in hand in the final minutes, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla started to sub out his stars, and they all received huge ovations from the sell-out crowd at the Garden. Once the clock hit zero, the party really began for the Celtics and their fans.

Here's a look at all those moments as captured by photographers inside the TD Garden.

Celtics spend time with the Larry O'Brien trophy after winning 2024 NBA Finals

Winning a championship means players get to put their fingerprints all over the Larry O'Brien trophy, and the Celtics lined up to do just that after Adam Silver presented them with the hardware.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum kisses the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown had a trophy of his own on Monday night, after winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.

Jayson Tatum hugs the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy while Jaylen Brown holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After waiting 17 years, Al Horford is now an NBA champion -- and he spent plenty of time with the trophy after Monday's Game 5 victory.

Al Horford celebrates after winning Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Al Horford celebrates in the locker room after winning the NBA Finals. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Confetti Shower at TD Garden

As soon as the clock hit zero, a sea of green and white confetti started falling from the rafters -- where the 2024 championship banner will soon hang. It led to many picturesque moments inside of TD Garden.

Confetti falls after the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship at TD Garden. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Fans celebrate as confetti falls after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 during Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The scoreboard is seen after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 during Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Confetti covers the Celtics logo after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Cigars and champagne celebration in the Celtics locker room

The cleaning bill inside the Celtics locker room is going to be astronomical after Monday night's celebration.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis celebrates in the locker room after Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown even brought a championship belt to the celebration.

Jaylen Brown celebrates with a championship belt inside the Celtics locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Tatum and Deuce celebrated together

Tatum's young son, Deuce, is at the TD Garden for pretty much every game, and you knew he'd be there to celebrate with his dad when he became an NBA champion. It led to some of the best pictures of the evening.

Jayson Tatum celebrates with his son Deuce after Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum holds his son Deuce after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum holds the Larry O'Brien championship trophy in the locker room with his son Deuce after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Derrick White didn't let a broken tooth ruin the fun

White had his face smashed on the floor while going for a loose ball, leading to a bloody mouth and broken tooth for the Celtics guard. It was worth it for the guard, who said he's lose all his teeth for a title.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White wiggles his tooth after chipping it in the 2024 NBA Finals. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics Derrick White and Jaden Springer celebrate in the locker room after Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images