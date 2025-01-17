Bill would ban cellphones during school hours in Massachusetts to "improve learning environment"

BOSTON - Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has introduced legislation that would ban cellphones and other personal electronic devices during school hours.

"Bell to bell" restriction on cellphones

The Safe Technology Use and Distraction-free education Youth or "STUDY Act" was introduced by Campbell, along with Sen. Julian Cyr, Rep. Alice Hanlon Peisch and Rep. Kate Kipper-Garabedian. The STUDY Act would implement a "bell to bell" restriction on cellphones at school "to improve the overall learning environment and school culture."

If the bill becomes law, schools would have to have policies that prevent students from accessing their phones while class is in session.

Bill proposes standards for social media companies

The bill also calls on social media companies to keep young people safe through age verification systems, special settings for minor users to limit prolonged engagement, and regular warnings about the negative effects of social media.

Additionally, it would require schools to have a policy educating students about the harms of social media use.

"The STUDY Act puts students and their mental health first. By restricting cellphones during the school day and raising the bar for social media companies, we are taking bold steps to create learning environments free from distraction and a digital landscape that prioritizes the well-being of our youth," Campbell said in a statement. "This bill is a commitment to both education and mental health for our young people, ensuring they have the tools to succeed without unnecessary harm."

Some schools already banning phones

At the beginning of the school year in September, Brockton High School started locking up students' cellphones during class. As a result, teachers and students told WBZ-TV they saw a drop in fights and called the school environment safer. Schools in Newton, Methuen and Lowell have also banned students from having phones during class.

"Smartphones in particular actually undermine the two key tasks of school, the first being didactic learning of math, science, literature, the arts," Boston Children's Hospital Director of Digital Wellness Lab Dr. Michael Rich told WBZ-TV back in September. "The other arguably as, or more important task is their social, emotional learning. They're learning how to form a society. It's the first time in their lives they function as an individual."