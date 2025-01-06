How do celebrities look so youthful? Massachusetts experts explain how

BOSTON - Celebrities are constantly debuting fresh, youthful looks and many people question how they are able to drastically improve their appearance. A dermatologist from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston explains how.

"Lindsay Lohan's glow-up is the trend of 2025 in terms of aesthetic," said Dr. Abigail Waldman, Clinical Director of Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "And the key is looking as if she had nothing done."

How to get glowing skin

Dr. Waldman notes the change in Lohan's texture is key to giving the actress a youthful appearance.

"Her skin discoloration and texture before was, you know there was a lot of sort of hyperpigmentation, discoloration just from sun. And now it's very smooth and even. I think a lot of that is a really good skincare routine," said Dr. Waldman.

Meredith Gizmunt is an esthetician and owner of Meredith Lane Aesthetics in the Back Bay.

"I think she looks unbelievable, she looks so natural, so beautiful. Her skin looks amazing," said Gizmunt.

She shared her advice for those looking to get that glowing skin.

"As we get older, our skin cells start to slow down, we want to trick the skin into working faster."

Gizmunt says exfoliation is the first step. Clearing off dead skin cells with treatments like dermaplaning can be an affordable way to see a dramatic change. Then there are other techniques like lymphatic drainage estheticians perform to continue to help detoxify the skin.

"After we've exfoliated, kind of beat up the skin if you will, we like to nourish it. So, we treat it good with oxygen infusion, which is deeply nourishing, LED light, which speeds up the skin cell turnover," explained Gizmunt.

She adds laser treatments which may seem scary, can also be a great way to boost cell turnover.

"You get that long-term glow, you get rid of fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, redness. I mean, Lindsay Lohan's face looks flawless."

Gizmunt says those treatments could be behind Lohan's fresh face. Dr. Waldman agrees, adding the treatments are safe for anyone concerned about going under a laser.

"Most lasers are actually pretty safe as long as you're getting it from somebody who knows what they're doing," said Dr. Waldman. "It kind of tightens the skin, can be used for sort of that jowl to give her that thinner, lower face look."

Dr. Waldman says the price points vary but range from a few hundred dollars per procedure.

"If it's just one or two that you need, not so bad," she said.

Skincare at home

If those treatments seem intimidating, you can still get glowing skin at home.

"I would say a retinoid, like a retinol or tretinoin, is probably the most bang for your buck. The other things you can add to your skincare routine is you can add a vitamin C serum," Dr. Waldman concluded.

Gizmunt says for her clients the best way to shine is with self-care.

"It's important to take care of yourself during the winter. So, this is the time to get after it and take care of yourself."

One final piece of advice from the experts is to always wear sunscreen, even in the winter months. Prevention and protection are key to flawless skin.