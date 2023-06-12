Trial underway for Carlos Asencio, accused of murdering ex-girlfriend inside Worcester restaurant

BOSTON – The murder trial of Carlos Asencio got underway on Monday at Worcester Superior Court as he is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend inside a busy Worcester restaurant in 2019.

The 28-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski, inside O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester.

During opening statements prosecutors said this case is about revenge and manipulation.

"Carlos Asencio wanted revenge against his ex-girlfriend and former colleague Amanda Dabrowski. You are going to hear that Mr. Asencio later lost his job, became homeless and he blames Amanda Dabrowski for all of these problems," prosecutors said.

Carlos Asencio is seen during his trial on June 12, 2023. CBS Boston

Prosecutors say Asencio stabbed Dabrowski nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being tackled by patrons and restaurant staff.

The two had met while working at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Danvers and only dated briefly.

Investigators say Asencio assaulted Dabrowski as she left the bathroom while gathering for her book club. Several witnesses were called to the testify, including Amanda's mother and a restaurant employee who witnessed the attack.

"She was trying to fight him off and fell down," witness Casey O'Brien said.

Amanda Dabrowski. Family Photo

Beth-Ann Dabrowski fought back tears in court.

"Amanda is a beautiful, compassionate, intelligent young woman - my firstborn daughter," Dabrowski said.

The defense argues that Asensio suffers from mental illness and engaged in a psychotic episode.

"What happened is a result of his inability to conform his conduct to the requirements of our law," the defense said.

On Tuesday the jurors will visit O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester and get a first-hand look at where the crime to place.

The trial is expected to last at least a few weeks