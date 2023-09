BOXBORO - A serious car crash caused major traffic delays in Boxboro Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on the northbound side of 495 at Route 2. Police said the people involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Police didn't specify how many people were hurt.

It's unknown what caused the crash.