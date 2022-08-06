Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after 'a number' of Portuguese man o'war sightings

CHATHAM -- Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday. Officials made the call after "a number of Man O'War came ashore," the town tweeted.

The Portuguese man o' war is a dangerous jellyfish-like creature.

The beach will reopen to swimming at 4 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation issued a warning about the man o'war after a sighting at a Westport beach. The agency has posted purple flags at the beach, which indicate the presence of dangerous marine anima.