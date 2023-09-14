Cape Cod fishermen, businesses prepare for Hurricane Lee

HYANNIS - The 12:10 ferry arrives in Hyannis from Nantucket and on board there are plenty of people with weekend plans just as Hurricane Lee is set to threaten the Cape and the Islands. "We have a wedding in New Jersey, so we want to make sure we make it there for Saturday. Winds are supposed to pick up tomorrow, so we don't want to take the chance of getting stuck," said Jack Moran.

And not just coming back, but still going to Nantucket with wedding plans there and Lee an unwelcome gust. "This is what we get when we live in New England. It's a nor'easter and we ride those out in a different season. Hopefully it's good luck for the bride and groom," said Leslie Dolsak.

Miss Iris, a clamming boat, was brought in at least a day early with owner Al Rencurrel throwing extra line to secure it to the dock in Hyannis Harbor, hoping it can withstand any storm surge. "The seas are big right now; groundswells are out there so everybody is rushing in and securing boats," Rencurrel said.

It means losing time at sea and the business that goes with it. It'll likely hurt businesses, including restaurants, on Main Street in Hyannis who've already experienced a wet and cooler summer and need Saturday tourism. "Outside is a big portion of our business with all of our outdoor seating so it will affect us for sure," said restaurant manager Stephen Roy.

Tables and chairs will have to be secured with high winds anticipated. And while many boats are being hauled in, owner Than Drake says he'll ride it out with his. "I brought the boat from Provincetown," Drake said. "I've got a slip here so I can tend to the boat before the storm and during the storm."