Christopher Remillard indicted in 2022 crash that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Christopher Remillard of Auburn has been indicted on several charges connected to a crash in Worcester last year that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah.

Asare-Yeboah was with her mom on April 18, 2022 while crossing Stafford Street in Worcester when, prosecutors say, the 58-year-old Remillard drove into them. Asare-Yeboah died a few weeks later on May 23.

Candice Asare-Yeboah CBS Boston

Remillard told police he was reaching down to grab $20 from his pocket for gas at the time of the crash. Prosecutors say he was also speeding.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early, Jr. said Monday that Remillard was indicted by a grand jury Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and negligent driving of a motor vehicle.

Remillard was additionally charged on Friday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the injuries to Asare-Yeboah's mother.

Christopher Remillard in court on June 16, 2022. CBS Boston

He had initially been charged with speeding, marked lanes violation, impeded operation, and negligent operation.

Remillard will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.