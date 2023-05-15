Watch CBS News
Local News

Christopher Remillard indicted in 2022 crash that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah in Worcester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Grand jury indicts Auburn man in connection with 2022 deadly crash
Grand jury indicts Auburn man in connection with 2022 deadly crash 00:27

WORCESTER -- Christopher Remillard of Auburn has been indicted on several charges connected to a crash in Worcester last year that killed 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah.

Asare-Yeboah was with her mom on April 18, 2022 while crossing Stafford Street in Worcester when, prosecutors say, the 58-year-old Remillard drove into them.  Asare-Yeboah died a few weeks later on May 23.

worcester-vigil-sotvo-11p-frame-916.jpg
Candice Asare-Yeboah CBS Boston

Remillard told police he was reaching down to grab $20 from his pocket for gas at the time of the crash. Prosecutors say he was also speeding.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early, Jr. said Monday that Remillard was indicted by a grand jury Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and negligent driving of a motor vehicle.

Remillard was additionally charged on Friday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the injuries to Asare-Yeboah's mother. 

worcester-accident-arraignment-20220616.jpg
Christopher Remillard in court on June 16, 2022. CBS Boston

He had initially been charged with speeding, marked lanes violation, impeded operation, and negligent operation.

Remillard will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.