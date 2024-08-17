3 people killed in head-on multi-car crash on Route 101 in New Hampshire

3 people killed, 2 injured in head-on New Hampshire crash that shut down Route 101

3 people killed, 2 injured in head-on New Hampshire crash that shut down Route 101

CANDIA, NH - Three people are dead, and two are injured following a head-on crash on Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

New Hampshire State Police say that a Toyota Tundra was speeding in the eastbound lane when it side-swiped a Nissan Sentra. It then struck a guardrail before crossing the center into opposing traffic. The Toyota proceeded to hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on in the opposing lane.

The drivers of the Toyota and Jeep died from their injuries. The passenger of the Jeep was rushed to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger died from their injuries at the hospital.

The two passengers of the Nissan were also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries. They were identified as 57-year-old Timothy McMahon and 18-year-old Kelly McMahon from Peterboro, New Hampshire.

There is no information about the identities of the victims.

Both lanes of Route 101 were closed due to the crash. They reopened the eastbound lane shortly after the accident. The westbound lanes were closed for four hours.

Police are still investigating what caused the accident and say that "speed appears to be a factor in the crash." Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.