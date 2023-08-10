10-year-old cancer survivor Ramie Darling to be VIP guest at Patriots preseason game

FOXBORO - The Patriots are playing their first preseason game Thursday night against the Houston Texans. All of New England is rooting for Mac Jones and the Pats but one of the loudest voices is coming from one of the team's youngest fans.

"I like being at the games looking at the stadium," said cancer survivor Ramie Darling, who will be inside the stadium cheering on Jones as a VIP guest when the Pats take on the Texans. "It's really cool. Not a lot of people get to do that."

The invite is a gift to the Darling family from the Patriots, who introduced Jones to Ramie amidst his battle with cancer.

Ramie Darling and Mac Jones CBS Boston

"Ramie was diagnosed in December with hepatoblastoma and it had started in the liver and spread to the lungs and we quickly looked for the best place on the planet to come to," said Ramie Darling Sr., Ramie's father.

The Darlings immediately moved from Florida to Boston for care at Dana-Farber's Jimmy Fund Clinic.

"We felt safe and like we came to the right place," said Katie Darling, Ramie's mother.

For months Ramie endured surgeries, transplants and countless doctors' visits – now the family finally has some good news.

"Two days ago, his doctor just told us he's done with treatment and we're done fighting cancer," said Ramie Darling Sr.

"I don't feel bad anymore, I won't need anymore transfusions or shots or anything. Everything will just be going up," said Ramie.

"I was think it was just a victory for him and for us, the family, everyone who's been rooting for him," said Katie Darling

Including the entire Patriots organization and Jones, Ramie's favorite player and new friend. Ramie may be in the stands for the game but he's likely the toughest player on and off the field, so he has a pep talk for the Pats.

"Going through this process, me and my dad, we made up these little sayings. We do hard things and be comfortable with being uncomfortable," said Ramie.