Can I trust places online offering free Covid test kits? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

David in Southbridge writes, "I am a senior trying to get free at-home Covid test kits while they are still available. There are many places offering them online for free but how do I know they're not just trying to steal my medical information?"

You can still go to www.COVID.gov/tests to order four free home tests directly from the U.S. government, if your last order was before December 15. Also, if you have health insurance, you can also go to the CVS or Walgreens websites, or go to the pharmacy in person, to get eight tests that are paid for by your insurance. But hurry because insurance coverage ends May 11.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.