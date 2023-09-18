Can drinking coffee calm your nerves?

BOSTON - There is mounting evidence that drinking coffee provides a variety of health benefits.

In a new study, researchers in China have found that the popular beverage could have positive mental health effects.

They looked at dietary data on nearly 150,000 participants and found that those who drank two to three cups of coffee a day regularly were less likely to suffer from anxiety or depression than people who drank either more or less.

The results were essentially the same whether the coffee was ground, mixed with milk, or unsweetened.