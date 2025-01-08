Beloved Massachusetts typewriter shop, once given a gift from Tom Hanks, closing after 45 years

ARLINGTON - For the past 45 years, Tom Furrier has mastered the craft of restoring, reviving, and selling typewriters in his shop in Arlington, Massachusetts. Now, he's retiring.

The Cambridge Typewriter Company is one of the last of its kind in the Boston area. Last weekend, Furrier announced it was time to close up shop. He's ready to start a new chapter at age 70.

"So much history in here"

Tom Furrier at Cambridge Typewriter in Arlington in November 2021. CBS Boston.

"It's what I love doing. I couldn't imagine doing anything else," he told WBZ-TV. "This is like my castle in a way. I just feel at home here and I feel there's an energy to this place because there is so much history in here."

The decision to close his beloved store was not an easy one. Furrier started working here when he was 25. Ten years later, he bought the company and navigated the changing industry.

By his count, Furrier has repaired around 35,000 typewriters from countless customers. The reality of his shop closing at the end of March is still setting in.

"I am getting used to it now," said Furrier. "It was uncomfortable before because I am giving up something that I just love to do. I always joked with my wife that I didn't want her to find me slumped over my bench with a screwdriver and spring hook in my hand passed out over a typewriter. I didn't want it to end like that."

Tom Hanks autographed typewriter

WBZ has spoken with Furrier a few times over the years. His company received a business boom during the pandemic when typewriters started trending. Then, there was the moment Tom Hanks sent Furrier an autographed typewriter from Hanks' personal collection.

Typewriter signed by Tom Hanks that he sent to Cambridge Typewriter Co., Inc. CBS Boston

Despite his passion for fixing the puzzles that are typewriters, Furrier said the best part of his job is the people he's met along the way.

"My favorite thing is when I hear someone come through that door because I get to come out and I get to interact with someone who is excited to be here," Furrier said. "It's not lost on me, not one iota, every day when I come in here. I know how lucky I was."

Furrier will close the Cambridge Typewriter Company on March 31. He will host sales during the final month as well as a type-in party to celebrate with his loyal customers over the years.

Tom Furrier will close Cambridge Typewriter in Arlington, Mass. in March 2025. CBS Boston