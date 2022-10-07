Cambridge restaurant offers reward for return of giant skeleton arm

CAMBRIDGE - What started as a funny photo op with a gigantic skeleton display now has a Cambridge tiki bar searching for more than just answers.

Wusong Road owner Jason Doo told WBZ-TV he realized Wednesday morning that the skeleton's left forearm was missing. The bar's security cameras captured the vandalism and theft, after a woman and her friend were seen taking photos with the display.

"He took a photo and as they were leaving, she just takes the arm, rips it off and runs away with it," Doo said.

Video shows a woman taking a giant skeleton arm from Wusong Road in Cambridge CBS Boston

Doo can't imagine what the unidentified woman wants to do with a plastic skeletal forearm more than half her size.

"People steal spoons and little things, but to take a four-foot-long plastic arm is kind of a record," he said.

Cambridge resident Matt Kashdan chalks it up to immature college students in the neighborhood.

"I think it's some kind of modern décor or a college student having some fun," Kashdan said.

The towering Halloween display had only been up for a few days before the brazen vandalism and theft.

Giant skeleton on display outside Wusong Road is missing an arm CBS Boston

"Probably trying to hold it and it just came off," said one passerby. "I'm pretty sure she was inebriated."

The nearly 12-feet tall skeleton cost Doo about $400, but the problem is, they're sold out now. He's pleading with the pair in the video to return the forearm.

"No repercussions, no charges," he said. "You can just leave it and we're good. If you happen to find it... we're willing to give you $100, a gift certificate."

Other restaurants are even joining in offering free food and gift cards to make the skeleton whole again.

"By any means possible, we want it back," said Doo.