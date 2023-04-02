Cambridge man avoids rental scam thanks to WBZ reporting

CAMBRIDGE— A Cambridge man was almost scammed out of thousands of dollars until he saw our story on WBZ earlier this week.

WBZ first warned you about relentless scammers lifting photos of rental properties, then posting them online for a lower price to attract victims.

"It's pathetic that you have to take advantage and pry on people, but I believe Karma is going to come," said Greg Salgado, who was almost scammed.

Salgado watched the report this week, as he was in the process of booking a fully furnished rental on the South Shore he found on Craigslist for what seemed like a price that was too good to be true.

But he said something didn't seem right.

"I see your story about someone who got scammed on the Cape and when she said Craigslist and Zelle, I'm like 'Yup this isn't legit,'" Salgado said.

The person wanted a deposit upfront through the Zelle app and Salgado even signed a typed up rental agreement the man sent to him.

"He was asking for a $1,000 dollar deposit and then $1,070 a month for rent which included all utilities," Salgado said.

But when Salgado asked to see the property before sending the money, the sketchy excuses started.

"I reached out to him, and I said, 'Listen dude, I'm not wiring you any money through Zelle unless you or your representative physically takes me into the property and I can physically see it,''" Salgado said. "He says, 'Well that it's difficult because I'm in Idaho but I can mail you the keys as soon as I get the money.'"

But Salgado wasn't buying it

He followed the Better Business Bureau tips WBZ shared in our story, verifying the property by reaching out to a legit real estate agent, who connected him with the real owner.

Salgado found spoke directly to that owner who confirmed scammers swiped photos of the property.

Luckily, Salgado never sent any money upfront.

"If it seems too good to be true — it's probably not true," Nancy Cahelen from the BBB said. "Don't let them pressure you take a breath and take the time to really research."

Greg called the police in Idaho were the scammer claimed he was from, and it turns out the man had been wanted for 17 months.

"I'm so thankful that it didn't cost me a penny," Salgado said. "Just be safe find a reputable realtor who can help you."

With technology, experts say it's easier than ever to become a victim.

To read more about scams click here.

If you've been the victim of a scam, the BBB says to can go on their scam tracker and report it, that way you can help to warn other people and prevent them from being a victim too.

The scam tracker can be found here.