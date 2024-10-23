After years of delays, Cambridge Kiosk is set to open in Harvard Square in 2025

Cambridge Kiosk expected to open in Harvard Square in 2025

CAMBRIDGE - A kiosk that was once a thriving business in the heart of Harvard Square has become an eyesore for business owners over the past three years.

Since May 2021, the 500-square-foot building has been fenced in and blocked off from the public as the city of Cambridge conducts renovations.

"People who are coming into this square as perspective tenants want to know what this area is going to look like," said Denise Jillson, Executive Director of Harvard Square's Business Association.

Out of Town News

Built as an entrance to the subway station in 1927, the kiosk became the Out of Town News stand in 1983. The business sold snacks, newspapers, and magazines. That business closed in 2019.

The Cambridge Kiosk in Harvard Square is set to open in early 2025. CBS Boston

"The view is not pretty right now," a man told WBZ-TV.

To reimagine the heart of Harvard Square, the City of Cambridge formed a partnership with CultureHouse and the Cambridge Office for Tourism to activate the historic kiosk in Harvard Square.

Project delays

However, Jeremy Warnick, a spokesperson for the city told WBZ the completion of this project has been delayed several times due to COVID and the great deal of time spent on preserving the building designated as a Cambridge Landmark in 2017.

"Through this collaboration, the recently restored iconic landmark is set to be revitalized and become a vibrant cultural incubator, community gathering space, and visitor information center called the Cambridge Kiosk," Warnick said.

The kiosk is expected to open in early 2025.