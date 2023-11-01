Call for Action helps $1,800 loan fraud victim get credit score restored

Call for Action helps Woburn man charged $1,800 for loan he never took out

WOBURN - Thomas Pak of Woburn had a bad feeling when he got a notification on his phone about his credit score.

"Once I clicked it, immediately I saw my score, and my jaw just kind of dropped," he told WBZ-TV. "It went from a 790 to a 620."

When he pulled his credit report, he spotted the problem - an $1,800 balance with a company called Affirm.

"I had never heard of this company before. I had no idea what it was for," he said.

Affirm is a buy now, pay later micro-loan company. It's offered by many online retailers and allows consumers to pay for their purchases over several months. But, according to Thomas, he never bought anything.

When he called customer service, they didn't have many answers other than the transaction was for an iPad and some accessories at WalMart. They promised to investigate and several weeks later he got an email saying, "We have conducted a careful review of your claim and have concluded that you are responsible... Our decision is final and will only be re-addressed if you have new evidence."

"They are basically putting the burden of proof on me," Thomas said.

That's when he reached out to WBZ's Call for Action and we contacted Affirm.

"It was so amazing. I sent an email to Affirm saying that it's OK to speak to WBZ at 2:33 p.m. Then, from there, I got a response at 2:40 p.m. saying, 'we will look into it,' and by that evening, at 6 p.m., it was resolved," he said.

In an email to Thomas, a company spokesperson wrote, "Our review has concluded a resolution in your favor. Rest assured, you will not be held responsible for the Affirm loan(s) made in your name... We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you."

After spending several months trying to resolve the problem, Pak has one piece of advice for other consumers.

"Make sure you contact WBZ first," he said.

To reach Call for Action, call 617-787-7070 or email wbzcallforaction@cbs.com