Everett woman returns to California hometown to help family who lost homes

BOSTON - After helping her family navigate the wildfires from her home in Everett, Loren Benn booked a one-way ticket west.

Benn grew up in Altadena, California. The region hardest hit by the Eaton Fire that has burned everything in its path, including about 20 homes belonging to Benn's immediate and extended family.

"It feels like a loss to our family," Benn said. "It feels like a lot of time will have to pass to gain that back. Literally my entire childhood, any building I can think of that I spent time at as a child, is gone."

Benn said her schools, church, grocery store and parks are all gone. She owns a home in Altadena that is now a pile of ash.

Homes in Altadena, California burned by Eaton Fire. CBS Boston

"When you dig your heels into a place and you call that place home," Benn said. "Our family was raised here, and a lot of people wanted to raise a family here. I love Boston, I have made a home of it, but it feels more like home than ever because mine is gone."

Hotel booked just in time

Benn helped move her family into a hotel just three hours before her parents' neighborhood was ordered to evacuate. That valuable lead allowed them to get hotel rooms before they booked up. Her parents checked into that hotel with the clothes on their backs and their binder of important documents. Their home burned down just hours later.

"Had they just stayed people would've definitely lost their lives," Benn said. "The day-to-day part is so terrifying. Not all of my family members are taking it well. They shouldn't. I get to go back to something."

Loren Benn is raising money through the "Help the Benn Family Rebuild" online fundraiser for her family as they navigate their incredible loss.

Right now, the family is working to see if their fire insurance includes coverage for damage from wildfires.