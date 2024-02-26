Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels won't be throwing at NFL combine

Sports Final: Jerod Mayo's staff is introduced and what the Patriots will be looking for at NFL Comb

BOSTON -- Patriots fans are understandably excited about the prospect of the team selecting a franchise quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. That energy is sure to keep up from now until April, but fans may not be getting a sneak peek at that quarterback this week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

As has been the case for top prospects in recent years, presumed No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and potential top-three pick Jayden Daniels will not be throwing on the field during the combine. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that both Williams and Daniels will wait for their pro days to throw in front of scouts, while both QBs will be in Indianapolis to meet with teams.

Potential top overall pick #USC QB Caleb Williams will wait until his Pro Day to throw and workout for scouts, sources say. He’ll be in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, but not throw for teams. pic.twitter.com/uITGKO9c37 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels, one of the NFL Draft’s top QBs, plans to throw at his Pro Day rather than the NFL Combine, sources say. He’ll be in Indy for interviews and meetings, but not work out. pic.twitter.com/nci8RXI9Kr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

There's no word yet on whether or not Drake Maye -- also a potential top-three pick -- will be throwing in Indianapolis. But based on this news and recent trends, it would qualify as a surprise if he does throw at the combine.

And while wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. figures to potentially be taken very high in the draft, he also won't be working out on the field this week in Indianapolis, because he won't be in Indianapolis at all. Albert Breer reported that Harrison will be staying at Ohio State this week to continue working out with the Buckeyes' training staff instead of partaking in the 40-yard dash and other drills at the combine.

As for quarterbacks who are throwing, most of the second tier of this class will be slinging passes in Indy. That includes Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.