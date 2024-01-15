Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft

FOXBORO -- Caleb Williams made it official on Monday. The USC quarterback has declared for the NFL Draft.

Williams is projected to go first overall in April's draft, whether it's the Bears making that pick or if Chicago opts to trade the selection to a QB-needy team.

While the New England Patriots own the third overall pick in this year's draft, Monday's news brings the quarterbacks at the top of the draft board into focus. After Williams, UNC's Drake Maye is projected to go second overall, with LSU's Jayden Daniels expected to be the third quarterback drafted. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be New England's pick at No. 3, if the Patriots decide to go with an ultra-talented receiver over a quarterback with that selection.

And while trading up to the top selection wasn't something that would normally be associated with the Patriots under Bill Belichick, anything is possible in this new era of Patriots football with Jerod Mayo at head coach and the front office still taking shape. So we'll see if it's something the Patriots explore as the draft approaches.

Williams is certainly worthy of the top pick, with the 22-year-old seen as a generational talent at the most important position on the field. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 after leading the Trojans to an 11-3 record while throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, adding another 10 rushing scores with his legs. He had a bit of a down year in 2023, as USC lost five of its last six games to finish the year at 8-5 and Williams' numbers dipped to 3,633 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Over his three-year college career, with his first year coming at Oklahoma, Williams threw 93 touchdowns to only 14 interceptions and ran for an additional 27 scores. Now he's looking to bring that firepower to the NFL level, and Williams will become the face of whichever franchise drafts him on April 25.