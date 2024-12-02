Caitlin Clark is coming to Boston in 2025, will face Connecticut Sun at TD Garden

BOSTON -- Caitlin Clark will play at TD Garden in Boston during the 2025 WNBA season, when her Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun at the home of the Boston Celtics.

The Sun will play host to Clark and the Fever on July 15, which was announced Monday when the WNBA released its 2025 schedule. Connecticut was 3-1 against Indiana during the regular season in 2024, and then swept the Fever out of the first round of the playoffs.

Clark entered the WNBA last season as the top overall pick out of Iowa and dazzled fans with 19.2 points off 42 percent shooting to go with 8.4 assists per game. She was the WNBA's assist leader with 337 helpers over her 40 games, and took home Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA First Team honors.

But the Sun always play Clark tough with some excellent team defense, with Newton's own Veronica Burton spending a lot of time guarding the Fever's prolific scorer. In her four regular-season matchups with the Sun, Clark averaged 16.5 points off 39 percent shooting from the floor and 34 percent from downtown.

She helped the Fever make the WNBA playoffs for the first time in seven years, but then ran into the Sun in the first round. Clark was held to just 11 points off 4-of-17 shooting (and just 2-of-9 from three-point range) in a 93-69 blowout loss in Game 1. Her 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds weren't enough in Game 2, as the Sun won the series with an 87-81 victory.

The two teams will play two games in Indiana -- May 30 and June 17 -- before their battle on the TD Garden floor. The Sun will also host Clark and the Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 17.

Presale tickets for the Sun-Fever game at TD Garden will be available exclusively on the Connecticut Sun Mobile App.

Connecticut Sun at TD Garden

The Sun made WNBA history last season when they played the first-ever WNBA regular season game in Boston in front of a sellout crowd. There were 19,156 fans in attendance for Connecticut's 69-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20, which set a new franchise record for the highest attendance at a Suns game.