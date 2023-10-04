Burlington, Vermont breaks its record for hottest October day

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- October leaf-peeping in Northern Vermont is typically associated with visions of cozy sweaters, hot apple cider and a fall chill in the air. That was definitely not the case on Wednesday.

The city of Burlington hit 86 degrees, smashing a record of 82 degrees that had stood since 1891, the National Weather Service said. It also set a new record for warmest day in all of October by one degree.

The heat won't stick around too long.

"Soak up the warmth, we'll be trending much cooler by the beginning of next week," the NWS said.

Foliage season is about to kick into high gear in Vermont and northern New England. Click here for the latest foliage forecast and maps.