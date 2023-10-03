When is peak foliage in New England? Map shows where fall colors are bursting

BOSTON - Columbus Day weekend is typically the best and most popular weekend of the year for leaf peeping in central and northern New England. In an "typical" year, the foliage is just about at its peak in most of that area, perhaps just past its peak in the higher elevations of the White Mountains.

This year has been anything but typical.

You have to drive a significant distance from Boston to see any decent color.

The good news is that just in the last couple of days we have seen a major burst of color in the Green and White Mountains. In the highest elevations, foliage is now well on its way to peak color. And, despite the slow start, reports from that region are quite good!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Now for the bad news. The forecast this weekend for the mountains is not ideal.

Saturday is trending toward a washout.

Sunday is likely to be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers. A much drier day than Saturday but also windier and cooler.

Monday, more of the same. Lots of clouds, a few pop-up showers, windy and chilly. . . stuck in the upper 40s in northernmost areas.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

If you are headed north this weekend, we would love to see your pictures! Send them along to weather@wbztv.com