Final bull captured after escaping rodeo at North Attleboro mall

NORTH ATTLEBORO - The final bull on the run from a rodeo in North Attleboro has been captured. All day Monday, the sound of horses' hooves was the only noise in the otherwise serene woods behind the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro.

Rodeo employees were out on foot and on horseback, equipped with lassos, searching for the missing bull. Eight bulls escaped the one day rodeo next to the mall on Sunday.

Dramatic video captured the moments rodeo-goers ran as the bulls broke free. The town and the fire department are investigating the circumstances that led to the error.

Rodeo workers were able to corral seven of the eight bulls into a trailer Sunday afternoon. Six of the bulls were captured about three miles away from the mall on Prescott Street in Attleboro on Sunday. One bull remained on the loose.

Bull captured after chase in North Attleboro

The final bull was captured Monday night after a thrilling chase. The bull was spotted on an access road to Walmart in North Attleboro.

The bull then galloped through other store parking lots before making its way across Route 1 to the Emerald Square Mall where it escaped on Sunday. Police cruisers were following the bull as it was lassoed and put into a trailer.

A bull that escaped from a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall was captured a day later. CBS Boston

Police and fire were not actively looking for the bull Monday night, instead leaving it up to the rodeo workers.

"I mean it's a little crazy, I would've thought they would've been found by now," said Danielle Harbour, who lives in one of the neighborhoods that was searched. "I kind of feel bad for the bull. He's probably scared out of his mind."

The fire department urged residents to "exercise extreme caution" while the bull was still on the loose.