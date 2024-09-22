Videos show bulls escape from rodeo at Massachusetts mall
NORTH ATTLEBORO - Several bulls were on the loose in North Attleboro, Massachusetts Sunday afternoon, after they escaped from a rodeo.
According to the North Attleboro fire department, eight bulls were in a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall on Route 1 when they ran off. The mall is also near Route 295.
In video posted online, the bulls were seen galloping towards a chain link fence gate when one charged through it and the rest of the pack followed, running off through the parking lot.
"Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls. If you see a bull, please call 9-1-1- immediately," the fire department said on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
"No additional information is available at this time," a North Attleboro police spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.