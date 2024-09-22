Videos show bulls escape from rodeo at Massachusetts mall

NORTH ATTLEBORO - Several bulls were on the loose in North Attleboro, Massachusetts Sunday afternoon, after they escaped from a rodeo.

According to the North Attleboro fire department, eight bulls were in a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall on Route 1 when they ran off. The mall is also near Route 295.

Several bulls broke loose from a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall parking lot in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on Sept. 22, 2024. Kyle Massey

In video posted online, the bulls were seen galloping towards a chain link fence gate when one charged through it and the rest of the pack followed, running off through the parking lot.

Several bulls broke loose from a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall parking lot in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on Sept. 22, 2024. Maynor J Leon

"Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls. If you see a bull, please call 9-1-1- immediately," the fire department said on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

"No additional information is available at this time," a North Attleboro police spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.