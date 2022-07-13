Bruins reportedly sign winger A.J. Greer to two-year deal

BOSTON -- Shortly after trading for one player from the 2015 NHL Draft, the Bruins have signed another. Boston has reportedly signed winger A.J. to a two-year deal.

That comes according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, who is reporting the deal with worth $750,000 for the 2022-23 season and $775,000 for the 2023-24 season.

Greer will likely spend the bulk of his time with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. A second-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2015, Greer has played in just 42 games at the NHL level since being drafted. He's scored two goals and tallied six assists in those NHL games.

The 25-year-old played nine games for the Devils last season, recording a goal and an assist. He played 53 games for the Utica Comets in the AHL, finishing the season with 22 goals and 30 assists.

Greer does have some experience in Boston, spending two years at Boston University before he left the school to play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Earlier Wednesday, Boston acquired Pavel Zacha -- the sixth overall pick in 2015 -- in a trade with the New Jersey Devils.