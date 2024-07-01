Boston Bruins reportedly agree to sign Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm in NHL free agency

Extending Jeremy Swayman a priority for Bruins in what should be an "aggressive" offseason

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins have made a splash in NHL free agency, reportedly agreeing to terms with defenseman Nikita Zadorov and center Elias Lindholm.

Zadorov and Lindholm were both with the Vancouver Canucks at the end of last season after starting the year in Calgary.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada, Lindholm landed a 7-year deal with $7.75 million annually.

The Bruins are giving Zadorov a 6-year deal at $5 million per season, Darren Dreger of TSN reported on Monday.

Jakub Lauko traded

On Saturday, the Bruins traded forward Jakub Lauko and pick No. 122 to the Minnesota Wild.

In exchange, Boston received forward Vinni Lettieri and pick No. 110.

What's the latest with Jeremy Swayman?

The Bruins have yet to come to a long-term agreement with goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli reported over the weekend that while the Bruins issued a qualifying offer, the two sides "haven't made much progress on a new deal."

Swayman and the Bruins went through the full arbitration process last season.

2024 NHL Draft recap

The Bruins added four players in the NHL Draft over the weekend. That included Dean Letourneau at No. 25 overall.

The 18-year-old Ontario native is 6'7" tall and weighs 214 pounds. He is committed to play at Boston College in the fall.

Boston selected defenseman Elliott Groenewold in the fourth round, forward Jonathan Morello in the fifth round and defenseman Loke Johansson in the sixth round.