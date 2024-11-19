Bruins fans say atrocious team is not fault of fired head coach Jim Montgomery

BOSTON - The news of Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery's firing on Tuesday spread faster than a puck drop and fans of the team wasted no time sharing their thoughts.

Fans react to Bruins coach firing

"A coach is only as good as his players and the player's fight right now is absolutely atrocious," said Jake Duhaime. "What we saw last night was a microcosm of what we have seen so far this season. This isn't on the coach."

Fans largely agree change was needed within the ranks but not everyone is on the same page about who should have been let go. Players or coaches? And some fans are not so sure the shakeups are over.

"It's too bad," said Vinny Graham. "The team has been pretty good the last couple of years, and this is sort of embarrassing, kind of a letdown."

This season has been less than desirable for the Bruins with the worst starting record they have had in years. They are currently 8-9-3 this season.

Bruins fan Cameron Viola described the season as a "trainwreck."

"Not great," Viola said. "We have a lot of expectations in Boston. Obviously, Title Town. So, we expect greatness and obviously he did not bring that."

Bruins coach fired

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was fired on Tuesday, the team announced. Montgomery was in the final year of a three-year contract that he signed in 2022 with the team.

"Today, I made a very difficult decision with regards to a coaching change. Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person. He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement.

Associate coach Joe Sacco will be replacing Montgomery on an interim basis.