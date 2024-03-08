Report: Bruins acquire Pat Maroon in trade with Wild

BOSTON -- The Bruins have added some bulk.

Ahead of Friday's trade deadline, the Bruins acquired winger Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild.

Michael Russo of The Athletic first broke the news, reporting that the Bruins sent a conditional late-round pick to Minnesota to complete the deal.

Hearing Pat Maroon has been traded from the #mnwild to the #bruins — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 8, 2024

Frank Seravalli later added that it's a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick in the deal, and that Maroon is two to three weeks away from returning from back surgery.

Details:



To #NHLBruins: Pat Maroon

To #MNWild: Cond 2026 6th Rd Pick



Maroon is 2-3 weeks away from returning from back surgery.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024

The 35-year-old Maroon is known for his size (6-foot-5, 234 pounds) and physicality. A veteran of 778 regular-season games and 150 playoff games, he's won Stanley Cups with St. Louis (in 2019, against the Bruins) and Lightning (in 2021 and 2022).

He has just 30 points (9-21-30) in 129 games over the past two seasons, but his addition in Boston was made to bulk up the fourth line. The Bruins made a similar addition ahead of last year's trade deadline when they acquired Garnet Hathaway from Washington.

Maroon also had a public spat with Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, who joked about Maroon's weight during a game broadcast. Edwards attempted to apologize to Maroon the next time the Bruins played the Lightning, but Maroon gave Edwards "a 10-minute dressing-down."

The Bruins will be Maroon's seventh NHL team, after starting his career with the Anaheim Ducks in the 2011-12 season. He's also played for Edmonton, New Jersey, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Minnesota.