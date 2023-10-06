Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates

BOSTON - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced their rescheduled tour dates for 2024.

Springsteen originally postponed the rest of his shows from 2023 so he could be treated for peptic ulcer disease. The dates included shows in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Washington, DC, as well as a concert at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's postponed U.S. tour dates have been rescheduled and announced for 2024:



March 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)



March 25 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)



March 28 - San… pic.twitter.com/sZ44PUim2I — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 6, 2023

The show at Mohegan Sun was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 and has now been rescheduled for April 12, 2024. Springsteen and the E Street Band played two shows at Gillette Stadium in August.

All tickets for the postponed shows remain valid and Springsteen's social media posts said ticket holders should contact the official ticketing company if they need a refund.