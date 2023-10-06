Watch CBS News
Local News

Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced their rescheduled tour dates for 2024.

Springsteen originally postponed the rest of his shows from 2023 so he could be treated for peptic ulcer disease. The dates included shows in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Washington, DC, as well as a concert at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The show at Mohegan Sun was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 and has now been rescheduled for April 12, 2024. Springsteen and the E Street Band played two shows at Gillette Stadium in August.

All tickets for the postponed shows remain valid and Springsteen's social media posts said ticket holders should contact the official ticketing company if they need a refund.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 12:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.