Revolution place head coach Bruce Arena on administrative leave for alleged inappropriate remarks

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The New England Revolution announced Tuesday that head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer.

The investigation is related to allegations that Arena made "insensitive and inappropriate remarks."

"The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation," the team said.

Arena, 71, joined the Revs in 2019. The Athletic reported that technical director Curt Onalfo and assistant coach Richie Williams will take over Arena's duties during his absence.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 2:05 PM

