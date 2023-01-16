Brookline sculptor turning ice into art

BROOKLINE – A Brookline sculptor nicknamed the Iceman is turning ice into art.

Among the many jobs Eric Fontecchio has at the Brookline Ice Company, making ice sculptures is something he excels at. He started sketching at a young age

"My mom said I was drawing ever since I could hold a pencil. So art has always been a part of my life" Fontecchio said.

After a stint at the Mass College of Art, Fontecchio found his passion in the ice. He's been doing this for a long time and he's still loving his calling.

"Well 40 years later, you still have times where you get some satisfaction from particular pieces," Fontecchio said.

The Iceman has sculpted them all. From animals to people and the many events the pieces show up at, you can imagine he's gotten faster over the years.

"The average piece I can do in about an hour. It wasn't like that when I first started. When I first began it would take me eight hours," Fontecchio said.

Fontecchio is one of the go-to guys for the company.

And if you're wondering, Fontecchio said, he still feels the shiver when he works.

"Yeah I feel cold sometimes but I think I have developed extra capillaries in my fingers to help compensate," he said.