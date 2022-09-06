Brookline church to get new, bigger trans pride flag after vandalism

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BROOKLINE - A Brookline church community is feeling frustrated and upset after someone destroyed a transgender pride flag flying in front of United Parish in Brookline. The Senior Pastor of the church said everyone in every community is welcome there.

He told WBZ's Courtney Cole, this act of vandalism won't deter their mission of acceptance. "Our lawn is a welcoming space," Pastor French said.

Welcoming of all.

"We have rainbow welcoming Adirondack chairs, lots of people sit there during the day," the pastor explained.

The Front Lawn to the Community -- is what Senior Pastor French called it.

Two weeks ago, in that very same warm and welcoming space, someone burned their transgender pride flag that was once waving from the flagpole.

Vandalized trans pride flag at the United Parish in Brookline United Parish

Pastor French told Cole he has never seen anything like this in his time here. Next month will mark his ninth year as Senior Pastor at United Parish in Brookline.

French described the act to Cole as "cowardly."

"What we are committed to is getting a new, bigger, more visible flag-- that will be less reachable. Like our Black Lives Matter banner - so, we're undeterred by it," he said.

The pastor expects to have the new flag up in the next week or two.

He believes the flag was burned between 10:00 p.m. on August 25th and 9:00 a.m. on August 26th-- when it was discovered by their parish administrator.

"I think we're disappointed and dismayed, but I we're clear that's what our message is--wide open and welcome," Pastor French said. "And we truly are a diverse community."

United Parish in Brookline CBS Boston



As the fourth openly queer pastor to serve this church, he told Cole that it's their call to overcome this kind of behavior with love, real fellowship, and conversation.

"We believe we're following the gospel when we follow that ministry, so we're going to keep on doing that," Pastor French said.

Pastor French said The Brookline Police Department was very responsive, but so far, no update on this case yet.

Cole reached out to Brookline Police directly. They said it is currently being investigated and being carried as a hate crime, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to The Brookline Police Department.

Want to know another way you can help?

Senior Pastor French said send your prayers and good vibes to their ministry of inclusion and welcome.

"You're always welcome to join us. I would say, think about your own life and the people that need inclusion and affirmation and welcome," said Pastor French.