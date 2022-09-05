Trans pride flag burned outside United Parish in Brookline, church says

BROOKLINE -- A Brookline church says their trans pride flag was burned and destroyed. The United Parish said they reported the incident, which happened on August 25, to police.

"The hate and violence shown on our lawn has no place in the kind of work that Jesus imagined and God created. No act of vandalism will deter us from expressing Christ's love as fully as possible in order to overcome this kind of hatred," the church posted on Facebook.

It shared a picture of the damaged flag and said it was committed to welcoming all people to the church, regardless of race, gender, and sexual identity.

Vandalized trans pride flag at the United Parish in Brookline United Parish

Anyone with information is asked to email Brookline Police LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Kristin Healy at kmhealy@brooklinema.gov.