Summer League Celtics will face Bronny James and the Lakers

BOSTON -- It will be a while before we see the defending champion Boston Celtics take the court again. But the Summer League Celtics will hit the court in just a few weeks out in Las Vegas, and have a matchup with Bronny James on the docket.

The son of LeBron James was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday -- one pick after the Celtics drafted Gonzaga forward Anton Watson. While no rosters have been announced for any Summer League teams just yet, it's a safe bet those two will be playing against each other when the Summer Celtics take on the Summer Lakers on July 15.

Boston fans will have to stay up late to catch that tilt, with the game set to tip off at 10:30pm EST. But Celtics fans are used to late nights after the team's run to the 2024 NBA title.

Here is Boston's full schedule for the Summer League, which will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada:

Saturday, July 13 vs. Miami Heat at 6:30pm

Monday, July 15 vs. Lakers at 10:30pm

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Hornets at 5:30pm

Friday, July 19 vs. Mavericks at 4:30pm

All 30 NBA teams will participate in the 11-day Summer League, with each playing at least five games. After each team plays their initial four-game slate, the top four teams (determined by win percentage and a whole bunch of tiebreakers) will advance to the playoffs while the remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game.

The Summer League semifinals will take place Sunday, July 21 with the championship game set for Monday, July 22.