Broncos reportedly interview Rex Ryan for defensive coordinator job

Sports Final: How will Patriots honor Tom Brady?

Sports Final: How will Patriots honor Tom Brady?

Sports Final: How will Patriots honor Tom Brady?

DENVER – New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is reportedly eyeing a potential splash as he fills out his coaching staff.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Payton interviewed Rex Ryan as a "surprise candidate" for the team's defensive coordinator role.

A little Sunday morning scoopage: new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 12, 2023

Ryan, who currently works for ESPN, was a key figure in the Patriots-Jets rivalry from 2009-2014.

After two seasons coaching the Buffalo Bills, Ryan was fired following the 2016 season.