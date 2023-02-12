Broncos reportedly interview Rex Ryan for defensive coordinator job
DENVER – New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is reportedly eyeing a potential splash as he fills out his coaching staff.
According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Payton interviewed Rex Ryan as a "surprise candidate" for the team's defensive coordinator role.
Ryan, who currently works for ESPN, was a key figure in the Patriots-Jets rivalry from 2009-2014.
After two seasons coaching the Buffalo Bills, Ryan was fired following the 2016 season.
