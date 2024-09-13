Brockton Schools superintendent resigns, days after report into $18 million budget deficit is released

BROCKTON - Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas has resigned, days after an independent report into the district's $18 million deficit was released.

Thomas' contract was set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 school year. He had been on administrative leave.

"Today marks a significant next step in turning the page on an extremely difficult chapter for Brockton's schools and the Brockton community," said School Committee Vice Chair Tony Rodrigues in a statement.

"Culture of incompetence"

The report, released on Tuesday, found a culture of "incompetence, territorial boundaries, and woefully inadequate checks and balances," in the school district's budgeting process. The report said there was little to no oversight of the district's budget, which was created by Thomas.

The deficit was caused primarily by overspending on personnel, transportation, and out-of-district tuition, the report found. It also accused Thomas of ruling with an "iron fist" even though he described himself as "not a numbers guy."

According to the report, Thomas offered former New England Patriots player Jermaine Wiggins $100,000 to coach the high school football team, by using a grant for youth at risk of gang involvement. The high school coach was previously paid a $15,000 stipend to coach.

Interim superitendent named

"A common theme in each of the reviews of the Fiscal Year 2023 deficit was that decisions were made with 'the best interest of students,' in mind. Ultimately, what's best for students is a stable, well-run, and fiscally responsible school district that can provide a sustainable, high-quality education to Brockton's children. As we work to rebuild and strengthen the foundation of our partnership with the City of Brockton, I am hopeful that those in the city government who were similarly identified as active contributors to this crisis will soon take accountability for their roles in it as well," said Thomas.

Thomas was replaced by Priya Tahiliani, who was named interim superintendent.

"Work is already underway to reinvent our budget process while continuing to return the focus to students' education and achievement. All of this work is essential to our goal of earning back the trust of the City of Champions," said Tahiliani in a statement.